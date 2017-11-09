Big, bearded, burly men are wearing mermaid tails for a good cause

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — They're bearded, they're burly and they're wearing sparkly mermaid tails.

A group of men posing as "merb'ys" to raise cash for a Newfoundland therapy service has become a global hit.

Increasing orders for their 2018 calendar of photos by the sea, at a barber shop and in a pumpkin patch are coming in from around the world.

It's all an effort by the Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club to raise money for Spirit Horse NL.

The service builds mental health and life skills for children and adults as they ride and care for horses.