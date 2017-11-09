End of so-called Dreamers program in the U.S. could impact Canada

OTTAWA — An internal government analysis of American immigration policy suggests there could be significant implications for Canada if the U.S. ends a program that defers deportation for people who came to the U.S. illegally as children.

President Donald Trump has announced the end of the deferred action for childhood arrivals program, a policy that gave work permits and a reprieve from deportation to around 800,000 people.

He's given Congress six months to come up with a fix, but a bill has yet to be put to a vote.

Almost as soon as Trump's announcement was made, the Privy Council Office asked Global Affairs Canada to analyze the proposed changes.

The results, obtained by The Canadian Press under access to information law, said Canada may well attract many of those covered by the deferred removals program.