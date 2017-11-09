Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair arrested for suspected drunk driving in Quebec City

QUEBEC — There are reports that former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair has been arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Cogeco Nouvelles was first to report that Boisclair was arrested shortly after midnight by Quebec City police.

Quebec City police have not confirmed that Boisclair is the person they arrested.

Police spokesman Etienne Doyon says police were called after a car struck a lamppost and arrested a suspect for suspected drunk driving.

Doyon says the man, 51, was transported to the police station where he refused a breathalyzer and was allegedly intimidating towards officers.

Doyon says the suspect is expected to appear in court later today in Quebec City.