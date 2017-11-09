Magna International reports US$503M Q3 profit, sales up seven per cent
AURORA, Ont. — Magna International Inc. earned US$503 million in its third-quarter as its sales climbed seven per cent.
The Ontario-based auto parts company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to US$1.36 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
That compared with a profit of $503 million or $1.29 per diluted share a year ago when the company had more shares outstanding.
Sales totalled $9.5 billion, up from $8.85 billion.
The company (TSX:MG) says the increases came as European light vehicle production grew eight per cent and North American light vehicle production fell seven per cent compared with a year ago.
In its outlook, Magna says it now expects total sales for 2017 to come in at $38.3 billion to $39.5 billion. That compared with an earlier forecast for $37.7 billion to $39.4 billion.
Magna has manufacturing operations and product development, engineering and sales centres around the world.
