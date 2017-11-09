Man charged with sexually assaulting adult granddaughter in Kingston, Ont.
KINGSTON, Ont. — A 68-year-old Kingston, Ont., man is accused of sexually assaulting his adult granddaughter.
Kingston police say they began investigating the accused on Oct. 19 following allegations the woman was sexually assaulted on two separate occasions.
The alleged incidents occurred after the accused invited the complainant to move into a basement apartment at his home in mid-September 2017.
Investigators allege both assaults occurred in the complainant's living space and that the woman struck the accused and left the home for good after the second incident.
They say the man turned himself in at police headquarters on Wednesday and was later released after being charged with two counts of sexual assault.
