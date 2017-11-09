Man facing numerous charges after allegedly egging Elliot Lake, Ont., house

ELLIOT LAKE, Ont. — A man is facing a number of charges after allegedly throwing eggs at a house in Elliot Lake, Ont.

Provincial police say the complainant said a man arrived at his home on an all-terrain vehicle on Oct. 30 and threw numerous eggs at his front window.

Investigators say the complainant recognized the man because he was not wearing a helmet.

A 26-year-old Elliot Lake man is charged with mischief, driving while disqualified, not wearing a helmet on an ATV and failing to comply with a recognizance.