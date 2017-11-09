OPP say automated licence plate reader led to arrest of man wanted by police

LOYALIST TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police say automated licence plate reader technology assisted in the capture of a man wanted by police in Kingston, Ont.

The device, installed in some OPP cruisers, automatically reads plates and alerts the officer if the permit or drivers licence is expired, the owner is suspended, the vehicle is stolen or the driver is wanted by police.

OPP say an officer driving one of the reader-equipped cruisers got an alert from the device on Monday evening in Loyalist Township, Ont., and pulled the vehicle over.

They say a man in the car allegedly gave a false name and was arrested.

A 33-year-old Napanee, Ont., man is charged with obstructing a peace officer and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

OPP say once those charges are dealt with, he will be handed over to Kingston police.