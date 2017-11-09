Prime Minister Trudeau continues Vietnam visit ahead of crucial APEC summit

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his visit to Vietnam today by taking part in a roundtable with business leaders in Ho Chi Minh City.

Many of the leaders in attendance already have business connections to Canada.

Trudeau was also a guest at the city's stock exchange where he rang a gong three times to get the trading day started.

His itinerary also includes an armchair discussion with the chairman of the Ho Chi Minh People's Committee, a visit to a university and an evening reception before he heads to Da Nang for Friday's Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit.

One of the key issues facing APEC members is the future of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pulled his country out of the pact and the remaining TPP economies are trying to keep it alive. There has been speculation that some kind of deal could be reached by the end of the summit.