Rural home in Kenilworth, Ont., area hit by shotgun slug; police say no injuries
A
A
Share via Email
KENILWORTH, Ont. — Hunters are being reminded to exercise caution after a shotgun slug — used in hunting large game — was fired into a rural home about 130 kilometres northwest of Toronto.
Provincial police say the incident occurred Wednesday at a home near Kenilworth, Ont.
They say the slug was fired from east of the home, shattering glass, trim and wall before hitting a chair.
Investigators say no one was home at the time and no one was injured.
Police say the rural home is surrounded by fields and bush that are routinely hunted and they have not yet been able to identify a suspect.
OPP say hunters should be aware of their target and what is beyond to ensure they have a proper backstop before pulling the trigger.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
The racists who seek division are getting braver. So should we all: Mochama
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Major Canadian brewer not a-moose-d by Vermont pub, waging trademark battle
-
Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer