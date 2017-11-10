Alberta children's worker charged with child luring, porn offences

EDMONTON — An Alberta Children's Services worker whose house also operated as a unlicensed child care home is facing several charges, including child luring.

Rae Neveu, who is 60, is also charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.

Police say he was working as a case aide for children's services in Stony Plain, west of Edmonton.

His wife was the primary operator of their northeast Edmonton daycare that had been open for 10 years.

They say it does not yet appear any children were sexually assaulted but that Neveu was left alone with children at the home and at work.

They are asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators.

"The combination of the alleged offences and the suspect's access to children poses an obvious concern," said Cpl. Cameron Dunn, an Internet Child Exploitation officer with Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams .

"Our investigation will explore if any children were harmed, and we are soliciting information from the public."