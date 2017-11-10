Five people, including 2 OPP officers, injured in collision in Belleville, Ont.

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Five people have been taken to the hospital following a collision involving a provincial police vehicle in Belleville, Ont.

Belleville police say the marked cruiser and another vehicle collided late Thursday evening.

Two OPP officers, an adult in police custody and two other people were taken to hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The intersection was expected to remain closed through Friday while a police investigation continues.

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been contacted, although no decision had been made as of early Friday afternoon on whether it would invoke its mandate and begin an investigation.