Greg Clark quits as Alberta Party leader, says party poised to grow

EDMONTON — Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark is stepping down.

Clark says he is quitting the position to spark a leadership race he says is needed to galvanize support for a party that is on the rise.

Clark says there's an opportunity for the Alberta Party to capture the vast majority of voters who are in the centre and don't favour the left-wing politics of the NDP or the right-wing policies of the United Conservatives.

The Alberta party has a small profile in the legislature, with just two members in the house and voting percentage numbers in the single digits in the last election.

Clark is a Calgary businessman elected in 2015 in the riding of Calgary-Elbow.