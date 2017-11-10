Man found hiding under deck following police pursuit in Thunder Bay, Ont.
THUNDER BAY, Ont. — A man is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit early Friday morning in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police say officers tried to stop a pickup truck at 2:16 a.m., but the driver allegedly ignored the officers and a pursuit followed.
Thunder Bay police say the pickup collided with a fence, street sign and police cruiser before stopping, at which point the driver fled on foot.
They say a suspect was found a few minutes later under the deck of a home and arrested.
A 38-year-old Thunder Bay man is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, resisting a peace officer and failure to stop at the scene of accident.
Police also say the accused was wanted for failing to attend court and was a prohibited driver.
