Quebec woman missing since 2008: reports of 43 possible sightings since February

MONTREAL — The parents of a Quebec woman who went missing nearly 10 years ago say there have been 43 reported sightings since last February.

Marilyn Bergeron was 24 years old when she disappeared on Feb. 17, 2008, from the family home in the Quebec City area.

She had just returned to live with her parents after being in Montreal for three years and they have said she was struggling emotionally with something.

Her parents held a news conference in Montreal today and said they want Quebec provincial police to take over the investigation because their daughter was living in Montreal and has reportedly been seen in Ontario.

The 43 reported sightings have come since hermother and father held a news conference last February on the ninth anniversary of her disappearance.

A man who attended today's event said Bergeron had changed just before her disappearance. Jonathan Gauthier says she seemed scared and when he asked her if she had been sexually assaulted, she reportedly replied it was much worse than that.