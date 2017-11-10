Seven stories in the news for today, Nov. 10

Seven stories in the news for Friday, Nov. 10

———

PM TRUDEAU HOLDS BILATERAL TALKS AT APEC SUMMIT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held bilateral meetings today with the president of Mexico and the prime minister of Japan at the APEC summit in Vietnam. All three were slated to take part in talks later in the day on the summit sidelines to try and salvage the 11-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. It's unclear what kind of agreement the TPP countries could reach on an updated version of the deal that was abandoned earlier this year by U.S. President Donald Trump.

———

DIEPPE VETERAN REFLECTS ON REMEMBRANCE DAY EVE

On the eve of Remembrance Day, a 100-year-old Second World War veteran says today's soldiers are as good as the ones of his generation. David Hart took part in the botched Allied raid on the French port of Dieppe in 1942 and remembers every detail. The military says Hart, who is an honorary colonel, is Canada's oldest and longest serving officer.

———

ACCUSED MURDERERS TALKED ABOUT INCINERATORS

Laura Babcock's father held his hand to his mouth as he listened testimony at the trial of two men accused of murdering his daughter. A courtroom in Toronto heard Thursday that one of the two accused ordered a large animal incinerator days before Babcock disappeared. The Crown contends that Dellen Millard and Mark Smich killed the 23-year-old in the summer of 2012 and burned her body in the incinerator. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

———

BILLS CONTINUE TO COME IN ON ABANDONED OIL WELLS

Alberta's Orphan Well Association says the pricetag for looking after hundreds of wells, pipelines and other oilfield gear left behind by bankrupt Lexin Resources Ltd has passed the $2 million mark. The association was handed responsibility for the property and equipment after the Alberta Energy Regulator shut down all Lexin operations this year. It accused the Calgary-based oil and gas producer of ignoring orders and regulations.

———

CLERICAL ERROR CONFOUNDS WOMAN'S BID TO BRING FAMILY FROM INDIA

A Newfoundland woman says checking the wrong box in a stack of paperwork derailed thousands of dollars and years of effort to bring her family to Canada from India. Experts say the trouble Leena Raju faced is not uncommon. Raju says a five-year application ban for an honest mistake has made her feel like a criminal. Immigration lawyer Evelyn Ackah says the maze of red tape is something that must change.

———

EDMONTON MAYOR JOINS CALLS TO CHANGE ESKIMOS NAME

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson says he wants the city's CFL team to start taking steps towards a name change. He says there needs to be serious conversations about the name, given that an organization that represents Inuit people calls the term Eskimos offensive. Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said earlier this week he wants the Eskimos to change its name to a more inclusive one.

———

MONTREAL'S OLYMPIC STADIUM TO GET NEW LID

The Quebec government says Montreal's Olympic Stadium will have a new $250 million roof by 2023. But Tourism Minister Julie Boulet says the province doesn't know yet whether the stadium's new covering will be retractable. Quebec will begin asking for proposals next year. The stadium roof has experienced many problems over the years. Radio-Canada reported in May the roof tore 7,453 times over the past 10 years.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will preside over an Order of Military Merit Investiture ceremony in Ottawa.

— A vigil will be held in Sherbrooke, Que., for blogger Raif Badawi, who remains in prison in Saudi Arabia.

— Trial continues in Ottawa for Basil Borutski, charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of three women in 2015.

— Trial in Winnipeg for Guido Amsel, charged in relation to three mailed explosive packages in July 2015.

— Sentencing in Vancouver for Patrick Fox, convicted of criminally harassing his ex-wife via online posts and emails.

— The Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche will meet in Stockholm in the first of two games as part of the NHL Global series.