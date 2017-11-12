38-year-old woman dies after car plunges into river east of Montreal

SAINT-CHARLES-SUR-RICHELIEU, Canada — A 38-year-old woman is dead after she lost control of her vehicle and it plunged into the Richelieu river northeast of Montreal early on Sunday morning.

The accident happened at about 2 a.m. in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu, in the Monteregie resgion.

Police say the vehicle hit a Hydro-Quebec pole and careened across a private property before landing in the river.

Emergency responders were unable to remove the victim from the vehicle.

The car was eventually towed from the river and the woman's death was declared.