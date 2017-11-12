Montrealers protest against racism and Quebec's religious neutrality bill

MONTREAL — Hundreds of protesters have marched through the streets of Montreal, denouncing racism, the far right and Quebec's religious neutrality bill.

Organizers of Sunday's event say the main goal was to fight what they call the rise of racism and hate.

Anti-racism activist Anas Bouslikhane says a well-rooted system of racism has crystallized in Quebec society.

Several protesters say they attended the event to protest Quebec's Bill 62, which requires anyone giving or receiving state services to do so with their faces uncovered.

Some protesters argue the bill marginalizes Muslim women who wear niqabs and tacitly legitimizes Islamophobia.

Protester Eve Torres says the provincial government has not proved that there is a security need for the legislation.

"Presently, we're putting the spotlight on a group of women who have never posed a major problem in our society. It liberates racist speech, and we don't need that in the context of the rise of the far right," Torres said.

The march occurred hours after a well-known statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in Montreal's downtown was found covered in red paint.

An anonymous group took credit for the vandalism online, describing Macdonald as a white supremacist.