Resident angry after Montreal war monument vandalized on Remembrance Day

MONTREAL — A Montreal man says he's shocked and saddened after a war memorial was defaced with graffiti on Remembrance Day.

Berj Merdjanian says he saw the lettering early Saturday morning when he went to work at his photo studio in the city's Saint-Laurent borough.

The vandals spray-painted profanity and antiwar messages in red lettering across the white cenotaph.

Merdjanian says city workers arrived quickly to remove the messages, but not before they were seen by several citizens who had arrived early to pay their respects.