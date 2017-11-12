Woman, 20, dead after alleged drunk driving collision in Niagara Falls, Ont.
NIAGARA, Ont. — Police say a 20-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Niagara Falls, Ont., that they say involved alcohol.
Niagara Regional Police say a vehicle lost control, left the roadway, struck a number of small trees and landed upside-down in a ditch at around 2 a.m.
They say a female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and two other passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say a 22-year-old Welland man has been charged with impaired driving causing death.
