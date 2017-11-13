Canada, UN still hammering out details for peacekeeping mission as summit looms

OTTAWA — A senior United Nations official says UN staff are in talks with Canadian counterparts about when, where and how Canadian military personnel and equipment will be employed on peacekeeping missions.

But Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the undersecretary general of UN peacekeeping operations, tells The Canadian Press that no final decisions have been made.

The comments come as the government is gearing up to host a major peacekeeping summit in Vancouver this week, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau scheduled to drop in on Wednesday.

It was widely expected that the Liberals would announce their plans to deploy peacekeepers either before or at the summit, with options including sending helicopters to Mali and a transport plane to Uganda.

But Lacroix's comments indicate that more than a year after the government promised up to 600 troops and 150 police officers for peacekeeping, Canada's contribution appears to be very much a work in progress.