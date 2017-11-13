Man charged in boating collision that left woman seriously injured

LAKESHORE, Ont. — Provincial police say a man is facing charges after a woman was seriously injured in a collision involving a boat.

Investigators say a 31-year-old Cambridge, Ont., woman was thrown from a fishing boat when it hit a break wall at a Lakeshore, Ont., marina on Saturday afternoon.

A 34-year-old Caledonia, Ont., man is charged with dangerous operation of a vessel causing bodily harm and operating a vessel with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood causing bodily harm.

Investigators say a number of people are believed to have witnessed the collision.