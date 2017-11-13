Three stories in the news for today, Nov. 13

Three stories in the news for Monday, Nov. 13

JUSTIN TRUDEAU IN MANILA TO PURSUE DEEPER TRADE, SECURITY TIES IN ASIA-PACIFIC

Justin Trudeau is continuing his visit to the Philippines where he's trying to raise Canada's profile in the Asia-Pacific region, especially on security and trade issues. The PMO says Trudeau is the first Canadian prime minister to be invited to participate in the annual East Asia Summit. The bloc of 10 Southeast Asian countries is already Canada's sixth-largest trading partner, and Trudeau is eager to build on that relationship.

ALBERTA FIRST NATIONS SEEKING HERITAGE RECOGNITION

If a group of First Nations get their wish, Calgary will be renamed Wichispa Oyade — Stoney Nakoda terms that roughly translate to mean elbow town. The Stoney Nakoda have applied to have several well-known places in southern Alberta changed to reflect traditional names given by their people. Their application to the Alberta government also includes Canmore, the Bow River, Mount Allan and dozens of other sites they consider to be part of their territory.

TRANSGENDER JOB FAIR TRIES TO SPARK CHANGE

A Toronto transgender woman is holding a job fair geared toward transgender and gender-nonconforming people to try to spark systemic change in the Canadian workforce. Biko Beauttah says transgender people often struggle to find work in conventional jobs and turn to things like drug dealing and the sex trade. Her Trans Workforce organization is setting up next week's job fair in Toronto, and expects about 15 employers to participate.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Ottawa trial continues for Basil Borutski, charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of three women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015

— Toronto trial continues for Dellen Millard and Mark Smich, accused of killing Laura Babcock.