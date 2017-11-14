Concordia University issues public safety alert after sex assault, drugging reports
Montreal's Concordia University is warning students in the wake of at least two alleged sexual assaults involving its students.
In both cases, the university says female students were assaulted after being contacted through social media about professional development opportunities.
Once arriving at a meeting off campus, they were allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted.
The university is cautioning students to be extra vigilant when responding to unsolicited social media offers.
The institution's 45,000 students received a warning on Monday and says complaints have also been filed with Montreal police.