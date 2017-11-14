Man charged in hospital following head-on collision that killed other driver

MOUNT ALBERT, Ont. — Provincial police say a 20-year-old man has been arrested in hospital and is facing several charges in a fatal collision north of Toronto.

They say two cars collided head-on on Highway 48 in Mount Albert, Ont., on Monday morning.

Police say one of the drivers, 28-year-old Stuart Ellis of Beeton Ont., was killed in the crash.

The driver of the other car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.