Man charged in hospital following head-on collision that killed other driver
MOUNT ALBERT, Ont. — Provincial police say a 20-year-old man has been arrested in hospital and is facing several charges in a fatal collision north of Toronto.
They say two cars collided head-on on Highway 48 in Mount Albert, Ont., on Monday morning.
Police say one of the drivers, 28-year-old Stuart Ellis of Beeton Ont., was killed in the crash.
The driver of the other car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the Newmarket, Ont., man is charged with impaired driving causing death, taking a vehicle without consent and driving while disqualified.
