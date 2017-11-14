Website will track commitments in mandate letters for Liberal ministers

OTTAWA — The federal government has set up a website to track the 364 commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlined in mandate letters to his cabinet ministers.

Canadians can now go online to check out whether a specific pledge has been met, is underway, is going through challenges or, in the case of electoral reform, has been abandoned.

The mandate letter tracker also reveals that a promise to give companies that hire younger workers for permanent jobs a one-year break on employment insurance premiums is no longer being pursued.

Neither is a commitment to remove the GST on new capital investments in all affordable rental housing.

The Privy Council Office asked each department to evaluate its progress, with an official acknowledging there was some back-and-forth on how to classify things.