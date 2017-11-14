Newfoundland and Labrador's deficit grows amid lower offshore oil royalties

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador is forecasting a deficit of $852 million this fiscal year, up from $778 million predicted in last April's budget.

Finance Minister Tom Osborne says the deteriorating situation is largely due to lower offshore oil royalties.

Those earnings dropped $147 million from budget forecasts due to lower prices and higher exchange rates.

Osborne said the update overall is encouraging as the province is close to revenue projections and is on target to cut costs.

"However, we are still facing an unsustainable deficit level," he said in a statement.

"Our government will continue to take a balanced approach to fiscal management, where we focus on delivering programs and services that are important to the public in a smarter and more efficient way."

The province had counted on an average price for Brent crude of US$56 a barrel, but it has hovered closer to US$52 despite a recent rally.

Revenue from personal income taxes is also down as the unemployment rate rose slightly to just over 15 per cent.

Osborne says government departments have cut expenses by $22 million -- but agencies, boards and commissions increased spending by $18 million.

That hike is partly due to higher pension obligations.

Net debt is now almost $14.7 billion, a historic high for the province, down from $15.2 billion projected last spring. That reduction is partly due to delayed spending on certain construction projects.

Last year's deficit of $1.1 billion was higher as a percentage of gross domestic product than any other province.