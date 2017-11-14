Yukon man tells story of survival after battle with enraged, injured bison

WHITEHORSE — A Yukon hunter has a harrowing tale of survival after tangling with a bison, the largest land mammal in North America.

Todd Pilgrim, a natural resource officer with the Yukon government, was hunting last week north of Whitehorse when he shot and wounded a nearly 650-kilogram bison.

He says he was tracking it through the bush when he heard a noise and suddenly all he could see were the bison's horns as the enraged animal charged, slamming its head into his and knocking him out.

Pilgrim says he regained consciousness to find he was smothering in fur as the bison tried to grind him into the ground but he was able to wriggle free, grab his gun and fire a final, fatal shot.

He says he kept repeating "you're not going to kill me."