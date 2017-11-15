Chretien champions federal Charter of Rights and Freedoms as he discusses Bill 62

MONTREAL — Former prime minister Jean Chretien says the federal Charter of Rights and Freedoms must apply in every circumstance.

Speaking with reporters in Montreal on Wednesday, Chretien was asked what he thought of the recently adopted Quebec law that bans the wearing of face coverings when public services are exchanged.

Chretien did not respond directly but said the charter offers the maximum number of rights to citizens.

The law is being fought in court by the National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.