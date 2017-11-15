Driver injured and small leak after fuel truck involved in crash in Mapleton, Ont.

MAPLETON, Ont. — Provincial police say a collision involving two trucks north of Kitchener, Ont., resulted in a small spill from one of the vehicles.

Police say a fuel truck travelling eastbound on County Road 7 was hit by a truck which had been travelling southbound on County Road 12 in Mapleton, Ont., resulting in the fuel truck ending up on its side.

The driver of the fuel truck was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

OPP say a minor leak from the fuel truck was quickly fixed and a second truck was being brought in to pump the fuel from the damaged vehicle so it could be removed.

They say a section of County Road 12 was expected to remain closed until approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday.