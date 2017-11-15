Former prime minister Chretien doesn't think Trump will scrap NAFTA

MONTREAL — Former prime minister Jean Chretien says he doesn't believe U.S. President Donald Trump will scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Speaking today in Montreal, Chretien pointed to the Canada-U.S. auto pact which was signed in 1965.

He notes that Canada shared factories and jobs with the Americans under the agreement and that it worked well.

The auto pact was cancelled in 2001 after it was found to be contrary to international trade rules.

And as for NAFTA, the former prime minister says there have always been problems but that they are solved on a case-by-case basis.

Chretien says Canada, the United States and Mexico have all benefited from the trade agreement and he doesn't think it will be tossed into the garbage.

Regarding Trump, Chretien says the U.S. president surprises him on a regular basis but that he's not interested in keeping up with his tweets.