Junior hockey team in British Columbia is still waiting for $7.5 million

KIMBERLEY, B.C. — A junior hockey team in southeastern British Columbia says it has yet to receive a multimillion-dollar donation it was promised last month, but the man behind the pledge says it will be in the team's hands in 10 days.

The board of directors of the Kimberley Dynamiters posted a statement Monday on Facebook thanking fans for their support and explaining that it had yet to receive the $7.5 million.

The junior B team said Mike Gould of Calgary was giving the organization the money during an announcement at the Dynamiters' home game on Oct. 13.

Gould said Wednesday he knew the Dynamiters would be releasing the statement and the delay on his end has been resolved.

"Everything is done and dealt with. Everything will be done in the next 10 days and they will have their money," he said in a telephone interview.

He said the delay was due to minor issues and also "with the banks." He didn't elaborate.

"I will be giving it to them," he said.

At the time the announcement was made, Gould said he was born in Kimberley and grew up playing hockey there.

He said his mother died in December and she would have been proud of him as he waved to a crowd of 700 when the donation was announced.

"It was a little emotional, not having mom there. She would be down on the ice going 'That's my boy,' " he said shortly after the event.

Gould has said he won a 2008 jackpot in a EuroMillions lottery but would not disclose how much.

The Dynamiters' board says completing the team's season in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League is its main priority and it will not make any further statements unless there are developments.

"The commitment promised to the Kimberley Dynamiters and Kimberley minor hockey has not been received," the team says in its Facebook post.

"We thank all of the Dynamiter fans and the wider community for their interest and continued support."

The team said previously it was discussing ways of using the money, including channelling some of it to the Kimberley Minor Hockey Association to help boost registration.

The minor hockey association said the publicity surrounding the donations has hurt its fundraising.

"Kimberley minor hockey relies on the generous donations from the community to help support our fundraising during our tournaments. This year KMHA members have been getting turned down for donations on the assumption of a large rumoured donation and we feel that it needs to be clarified that there has been no money donated to the association or its members," president Curtis McLaren said in a statement released Tuesday night.