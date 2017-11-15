Police investigating death of woman in Sturgeon Falls, Ont.; man in custody
STURGEON FALLS, Ont. — Police are investigating the death of a woman in a town west of North Bay, Ont.
West Nipissing Police say officers called to an apartment in Sturgeon Falls, Ont., late Tuesday night found a man and an injured woman.
They say the 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The man was taken into custody.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
