RCMP informant testifies at triple-murder trial in Red Deer, Alberta

RED DEER, Alta. — A central Alberta man accused of killing his family told an RCMP informant about a spirit who had information about the deaths and by a visit he had from a mysterious black woman.

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank are each charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus four years ago.

On Wednesday, Justice Eric Macklin began listening to evidence gathered in an RCMP sting operation to determine if it will be admissible at the trial that he is hearing without a jury.

One of the undercover operatives was Brady Flett, president of Stettler-based Vortex Production Services, where Monica Klaus worked prior to her death.

Flett testified that Klaus asked him if he believed in spirits or visits from the deceased.

Flett said he thought most of it was bogus, but that he did believe people have the ability to talk to their loved ones.

He said Klaus began telling him how Monica's spirit visited him to explain how she, Gordon and Sandra were killed and who was responsible.

Flett said he begged Klaus to take the information to police, but he refused.

All Klaus would say was that the killer was a man from Castor who was capable of doing "real bad stuff."

After the chilling conversation Flett wrote down what happened and called RCMP. On Jan. 9, 2014, he signed a letter of agreement to become an informant for their investigation.

Flett said he wore a recording device for a Jan. 15 conversation in which Klaus repeated stories he had told others about visits from Monica's spirit.

Court has already been told that the farmhouse near Castor, Alta., was engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived on Dec. 8, 2013.

The trial has also heard that Klaus told police that Frank shot the victims and set the house on fire.

Klaus told Flett of a visit to the ruined farmhouse by a fire investigator, an insurance representative and a mysterious black lady resembling Aunt Jemima of pancake and syrup fame.

Klaus said this mystery woman gave a detailed description of where the gun used in the murders could be found.

"Wow, she knows a lot," Flett said to Klaus, who in turn said the woman said she would never be seen or heard from again.