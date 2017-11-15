Six stories in the news for today, Nov. 15

Six stories in the news for Wednesday, Nov. 15

PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU SET TO UNVEIL PEACEKEEPING PLAN

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will reveal in Vancouver today what Canada has offered to provide the United Nations in terms of troops and military equipment for peacekeeping missions. This will mark Canada's first tangible step back into peacekeeping since the Liberals promised last year to provide the UN with up to 600 troops and 150 police officers.

CANADIANS IN ZIMBABWE URGED TO STAY INDOORS

Canadians in Zimbabwe are being advised to stay indoors in the capital city of Harare due to political turmoil in the African nation. Zimbabwe's army said it has President Robert Mugabe and his wife in custody in what it saw was not a coup, but a "bloodless correction." Global Affairs Canada said the "situation is tense" in the city and advises Canadians there to "remain indoors and monitor the media."

CANADA FILES SOFTWOOD APPEAL UNDER NAFTA

Canada is turning to the North American Free Trade Agreement in its bid to stop U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber. Producers have already laid down about $500 million in countervailing and antidumping duties since the U.S. Department of Commerce ruled last spring Canada was unfairly subsidizing the industry and selling wood in the U.S. at unfairly low rates. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada will "forcefully defend Canada's softwood lumber industry."

WAY TO INCREASE SEX ASSAULT REPORTING EXPLORED

The RCMP is exploring ways to expand a program that allows victims to report allegations of sexual assault — and get the help they need — without actually having to go to the police and face the fear of not being believed. The program, which already exists in B.C. and Yukon, allows sexual assault victims to report the details to a community-based organization, which then shares the information anonymously with police.

CRTC WEIGHS DELAY IN WIRELESS BILLING REFORM

It's all but certain that the Canadian telecom industry's revised wireless code of conduct won't be fully implemented before Christmas, including a change in the way customers are billed when data usage goes over their contract's limit. While the CRTC hasn't ruled yet on a delay requested by Rogers Communications Inc. due to the complexity of adjusting its IT system, the regulator has agreed to consider it quickly.

WALK OF FAME BASH CELEBRATES SUZUKI, BAILEY, PAQUIN

Canada's Walk of Fame adds environmentalist David Suzuki, sprinter Donovan Bailey and actress Anna Paquin to its ranks tonight with a splashy gala. The annual bash in Toronto will also posthumously induct civil-rights pioneer Viola Desmond, business leader Ted Rogers and country crooner Stompin' Tom Connors.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Gov. Gen. Julie Payette joins other dignitaries for the official opening ceremony of the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway.

— Science Minister Kirsty Duncan will make a funding announcement in Montreal to assist social scientists and humanities researchers.

— Former prime minister Jean Chretien will give a speech in Montreal at an event organized by an association of philanthropists.

— Alberta paramedics will gather at the legislature to demand the province put more money into front-line emergency care.

— Statistics Canada will release data on high-income trends among Canadian taxfilers for 2015.

— The University of Calgary will reveal its Indigenous strategy.