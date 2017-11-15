Tobique First Nation resident says neighbours pulled his son from burning home

TOBIQUE, N.B. — A resident of a New Brunswick First Nation is crediting the strength of several band members for saving he and his 12-year-old son as they struggled to exit their burning home.

Daniel Saulis said in an interview today that he was struggling to maintain consciousness as several young men in their 20s broke the window of his Tobique First Nation home early Sunday and hauled them out.

Saulis said a porch fire had spread into the kitchen, and the doors out of the house wouldn't open or were blocked by heat, so they retreated into a bedroom and attempted to open a window.

The wood harvester said as he and his son Hunter heard people outside asking if they needed help, and he said they did.

Saulis said the heat made breathing difficult, and he couldn't lift his heavy-set son out of the window on his own.