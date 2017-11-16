By the numbers: coal-fired electricity generation in Canada and elsewhere

OTTAWA — A by-the-numbers look at coal and coal-fired electricity production in Canada and around the world in 2015.

62 million tonnes: Amount of coal mined in Canada.

7.9 billion tonnes: Amount of coal mined around the world.

85 per cent: Coal mined in Canada that came from British Columbia or Alberta.

36.2 million tonnes: Coal used for producing electricity in Canada.

4: Provinces that still rely heavily on coal for electricity.

10.6 per cent: Canada's electricity supply generated by burning coal.

20 per cent: Canada's electricity supply generated by burning coal in the year 2000.

61 million tonnes: Greenhouse gas emissions that resulted from burning coal to make electricity in Canada.

106 million tonnes: Greenhouse gas emissions from burning coal for electricity in Canada in 2000.

11.5 per cent: Share of Canada's total emissions from generating electricity.

70 per cent: Percentage of Canada's total electricity emissions that emanated from the use of coal.