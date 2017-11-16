FSIN wants Saskatchewan government to compensate 60s scoop survivors

REGINA — The head of the organization that represents Saskatchewan First Nations says he appreciates that the province wants to apologize to victims of the '60s Scoop, but there needs to be compensation too.

Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says survivors are adamant that there should be financial compensation from the province and suggests that Saskatchewan pay out $400 million, or at least $200 million.

The '60s Scoop refers to Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in non-Indigenous homes.

The federal government has already pledged to pay up to $800 million to Indigenous Canadians due to the '60s Scoop.

Premier Brad Wall says he's ready to make an apology at any time or place chosen by the federation, but it doesn't have to include cash to be sincere.