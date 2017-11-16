Quebec company touts lean nutrition and 'unique' taste of seal meat

A Quebec-based company is touting seal as "the Canadian Superfood," promoting the "unique" taste and nutritional benefits.

SeaDNA's processing sites in Newfoundland and the Magdalen Islands supply flippers and seal cuts across Canada.

The company has launched a campaign saying seal meat is leaner than domesticated beef and chicken, and has no added hormones or antibiotics.

Seal meat is popular among Inuit and many Newfoundlanders, but has never caught on with most Canadians.

SeaDNA's products include a menu item that stirred controversy last month when Toronto restaurant Kukum Kitchen offered seal tartare.

An online petition attacking the commercial seal hunt was met with a counter petition defending Indigenous traditions.

The restaurant's Aboriginal chef, Joseph Shawana, said he spent months doing research and chose an ethical supplier.