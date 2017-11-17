Crews cleaning up after truck hauling sewage rolls in Beeton, Ont.

BEETON, Ont. — Provincial police say they're investigating a sewage truck rollover northwest of Toronto.

They say a truck loaded with sewage was travelling through Beeton, Ont., on Friday morning when the driver decided to pull to the side of the road.

Police say the gravel shoulder gave out and the truck rolled, coming to rest upside down in a ditch.

The 56-year-old man driving the truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.