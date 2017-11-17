Ex-Laval mayor Vaillancourt sentenced to six years for corruption gets day parole

MONTREAL — The former mayor of Quebec's third-largest city who was sentenced to six years in prison last December after pleading guilty to conspiracy, fraud and breach of trust has been granted day parole.

A Parole Board of Canada document dated Nov. 16 says Gilles Vaillancourt's request for day parole was granted after the board concluded it was unlikely he would commit a violent act if released.

The parole board noted Vaillancourt's behaviour in prison was satisfactory and that he didn't pose a threat to society.

Vaillancourt, 76, who was Laval mayor between 1989 and 2012, was among 37 people originally arrested in May 2013 by Quebec’s anti-corruption unit.

He was accused of taking part in a scheme whereby the City of Laval doled out municipal contracts in exchange for bribes and illegal donations from construction entrepreneurs.

Vaillancourt's day parole conditions include being banned from participating in political activities and from being responsible for the finances and investments of another person.

He also must return to a supervised residence each night.