Longtime politician Paul Quassa chosen new premier of Nunavut

IQALUIT, Nunavut — A longtime Inuit politician has been chosen as the fourth premier of Nunavut.

Paul Quassa was chosen by his fellow legislature members following a short campaign and vote.

Quassa has been a member of Nunavut's legislative assembly since 2013 and most recently served as education minister.

He was one of the negotiators of the Nunavut Land Claim and has also served as head of the group that oversees that claim.

Under Nunavut's consensus-style government, members of the legislature are chosen in a general election, which was held Oct. 30.

They choose the premier and cabinet from among themselves after the candidates make their case and answer questions.

The new premier is responsible for assigning portfolios to cabinet members.

There are no political parties in the Nunavut legislature and the members not in cabinet serve as a kind of opposition to scrutinize legislation.