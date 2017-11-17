Man thought to be 'armed and dangerous' sought in Alberta homicide

LAC LA BICHE, Alta. — The RCMP is looking for a murder suspect and a missing woman after a homicide in northern Alberta late last month.

Michael Matthew Mountain, who was 26, was found dead in Lac La Biche Oct. 28.

Police say Mountain was known to Lloyd Wesley Boudreau, a 22-year-old Lac La Biche resident who is charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators believe Boudreau may be travelling with Mandi Leigh Boucher, a 25-year-old member of the Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement who was reported missing the same day Mountain's body was found.

Police are following up on tips that the pair have been seen in Lac La Biche and three other Alberta communities, including St. Paul, Boyle and Edmonton.