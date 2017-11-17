News / Canada

QuickList: October inflation rates for Canadian provinces, territories

OTTAWA — Canada's national inflation rate was 1.4 per cent in October, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces and territories (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 0.9 per cent (1.4)

— Prince Edward Island: 1.2 (2.4)

— Nova Scotia: 0.9 (1.3)

— New Brunswick: 1.5 (1.7)

— Quebec: 1.0 (1.0)

— Ontario: 1.3 (1.7)

— Manitoba: 1.5 (1.5)

— Saskatchewan: 2.0 (1.9)

— Alberta: 1.3 (1.3)

— British Columbia: 2.0 (2.0)

— Whitehorse, Yukon: 1.0 (1.1)

— Yellowknife, N.W.T.: 0.5 (0.5)

— Iqaluit, Nunavut: 2.2 (1.1)

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular