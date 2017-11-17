QuickList: October inflation rates for Canadian provinces, territories
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Canada's national inflation rate was 1.4 per cent in October, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces and territories (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 0.9 per cent (1.4)
— Prince Edward Island: 1.2 (2.4)
— Nova Scotia: 0.9 (1.3)
— New Brunswick: 1.5 (1.7)
— Quebec: 1.0 (1.0)
— Ontario: 1.3 (1.7)
— Manitoba: 1.5 (1.5)
— Saskatchewan: 2.0 (1.9)
— Alberta: 1.3 (1.3)
— British Columbia: 2.0 (2.0)
— Whitehorse, Yukon: 1.0 (1.1)
— Yellowknife, N.W.T.: 0.5 (0.5)
— Iqaluit, Nunavut: 2.2 (1.1)