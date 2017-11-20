Accused in Montreal terror trial won't present a defence; final arguments Dec. 4

MONTREAL — Lawyers for two young Montrealers have told a jury they won't present a defence at their trial on terror-related charges.

Jurors hearing the case of Sabrine Djermane and El Mahdi Jamali were informed of the decision this afternoon.

The Crown, which alleges the pair wanted to leave Canada to join Islamic State and had also accumulated the necessary ingredients to make a bomb, rested its case earlier this month.

The next step in the case will be closing arguments, beginning with the Crown on Dec. 4.

Earlier today, a charge of facilitating a terrorist act was withdrawn against the pair.