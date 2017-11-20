Cops nab alleged impaired driver in Prince Edward Island drive-thru

STRATFORD, P.E.I. — An alleged drunk driver who jumped the line in a McDonald's drive-thru proved easy to catch: He was still waiting for his food when police arrived.

RCMP in Stratford, P.E.I., say the man went to the restaurant at about 10 a.m. Saturday, and pushed ahead of other motorists.

He argued with another driver, police were called, and the Mounties found their man still in the drive-thru.

Police say he "displayed signs of impairment when confronted" and was arrested for drunk driving.

It's alleged the man's breath samples were just over three times the legal limit.