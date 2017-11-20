LGBTQ advocates call on military, RCMP, public service to attend apology

OTTAWA — Advocates who have long been demanding Ottawa apologize for past state-sanctioned discrimination against LGBTQ people say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should not be the only one to express his regrets.

Lynne Gouliquer, a military veteran who has researched the history of persecuting and forcing LGBTQ people out of their jobs in the military and the federal government, says she wants to see the heads of the institutions responsible take part in the Nov. 28 apology.

She says she would like to see Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson, the chief of the defence staff and the clerk of the Privy Council in the House of Commons when it happens.

Gouliquer says the sorry from Trudeau is welcome, but having those people there, committing to making sure it never happens again, would make the apology more meaningful for those who suffered harm.

Separate from the apology, the Liberal government is planning to introduce legislation by the end of the year to expunge the criminal records of Canadians previously convicted of consensual sexual activity with same-sex partners.