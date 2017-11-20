Metro Cities: Choose your own (driverless car) adventure

The impact driverless cars will have on cities depends on the rules we put in place now. We can use them to reduce traffic and make it viable to not own a car. Or, we may just make sprawl and traffic far worse. Choose your rules carefully and score points for cutting traffic and maximizing the benefits of driverless cars.

1) Must there be a human in the car?

Yes: It will remain more convenient to own a car. (Without strict regulations, driverless cars will just encourage more driving, according to a report from the University of California Davis and the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy.) -1 point

No: +1 point

2) Can private cars drive with no one inside?

No: If only ride-hailing fleets can go humanless, it becomes more convenient and affordable to share cars than own them. (Achievement unlocked: 90 per cent of curbside parking no longer needed. Exchange for parklettes and restaurant patios. Source: A joint case study from Chongqing Jiaotong University and The University of Texas at Austin) +1 point

Yes: Many will let their cars search for parking or return home empty. -1 point

3) Should it be free to use the road?

Yes: Residents may commute much farther, creating huge sprawl and traffic. -1 point

No: Charging car-users for congestion and pollution will encourage walking and biking. +1 point

4) Should mass-transit funding continue?

Yes: +1 point

No: (TRAP! Subways can carry 10 times more people per hour than highways. Downtowns still need transit.) -1 point

How did you do?

