Metro Cities Roundup: Gridlock, warming up Winnipeg, and why crows are cool

The construction season may have wrapped up, but business owners along the Red Mile, on 17 Ave. in Calgary, are still seeing red thanks to all the disruption it caused. Now two local business associations think they've found a solution: An "Amazing Race"-style scavenger hunt. Ten local business have submitted "challenges" for contestants to complete, from an appetizer that needs to be eaten to a fitness centre demanding burpees. Teams of four will face off at the family-friendly event on Nov. 25.

Filmmaker Guy Maddin will be warming hearts in Winnipeg, and hands and faces and feet, this winter thanks to an installation of warming huts along the city's Red River Mutual Trail coming in January. His "temple of lost things" design, which features columns and benches crafted out of ice, beat 180 other hopefuls in a design competition.

A new $300,000 project in Ottawa will see a six-kilometre stretch of road transformed into a futuristic smart city. As participating professional drivers approach an intersection, a dashboard icon will count down until the light turns green, or, if it is green, how long until it turns red. The goal is to get drivers to brake more smoothly and use less fuel.

Learning to love urban wildlife: Crows are cool neighbours, one Vancouver scientist says.

Gridlock in Toronto is slowing down the economy, a new Board of Trade report says.

Edmonton reimagines a publishing house as a creative space.