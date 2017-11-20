No appeal in fatal police shooting of New Brunswick store owner: prosecutors

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick prosecutors say they won't attempt to revive manslaughter charges against two constables in the police shooting of a businessman.

In a statement released today, Public Prosecution Services says its decision was made in light of two previous court decisions and after a reassessment of the threshold for prosecution.

Const. Patrick Bulger and Const. Mathieu Boudreau had been charged in the death of Michel Vienneau, a 51-year-old store owner who was shot in his vehicle outside the Bathurst train station on Jan. 12, 2015.

The officers had each faced charges of manslaughter with a weapon, assault with a weapon and unlawfully pointing a firearm.

The charges were dropped in February after provincial court Judge Anne Dugas-Horsman ruled that the prosecution failed to produce enough evidence at a preliminary hearing to warrant a trial.