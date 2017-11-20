News / Canada

Police seeking to identify human remains found near Fort Erie, Ont., trail

FORT ERIE, Ont. — Niagara regional police say they've concluded the search of an area where human remains were discovered in Fort Erie, Ont.

Police say the remains were found Wednesday near a trail by a member of the public.

They say the remains were confirmed as human by a forensic anthropologist and a search of the area was conducted during the weekend.

Investigators have not said if any additional evidence was found.

They say a post-mortem examination will be conducted this week to assist with determining the cause of death and identification of the deceased.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular