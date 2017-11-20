Police seeking to identify human remains found near Fort Erie, Ont., trail
FORT ERIE, Ont. — Niagara regional police say they've concluded the search of an area where human remains were discovered in Fort Erie, Ont.
Police say the remains were found Wednesday near a trail by a member of the public.
They say the remains were confirmed as human by a forensic anthropologist and a search of the area was conducted during the weekend.
Investigators have not said if any additional evidence was found.
They say a post-mortem examination will be conducted this week to assist with determining the cause of death and identification of the deceased.